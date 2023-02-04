25.5 C
CC | Curaçao suffers from a shortage of teachers

WILLEMSTAD – A major recruitment campaign for new teachers has started on the social media channels of the Roman Catholic Central School Board (RKCS) and the Association of Protestant Christian Education (VPCO). Both boards informed that they have a shortage of teachers for the next school year.

The two school boards indicate that the shortage is partly due to teachers opting for a new adventure or retiring. RKCS states that teachers who are currently working in education do not stay with one school for long. “This removes a bit of stability and structure within the school,” Royla Pierre, director of RKCS, indicated.

VPCO informs that they receive many applications from Suriname. The challenge there lies with the permit for the teachers. In addition, the board announces that education in Curaçao is currently less attractive because measures are still in force that affect teachers’ incomes. This makes the choice to teach abroad more attractive, says Maghalie van der Bunt-George, director of VPCO.

In a speech, Education Minister Sithree van Heydoorn announced at the beginning of this school year that he will be committed to achieving the adjustment from 32 to 27 teaching hours at VSBO schools. Van der Bunt-George concludes that it is important for teachers to gain clarity so that they know where they stand.

