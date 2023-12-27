Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 27, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – After a hiatus spanning several years, the highly anticipated Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival is set to make its grand comeback in 2024.

Scheduled for August 29, 30, and 31, the festival’s tenth edition promises a spectacular celebration of music and culture. While eager fans await details about the star-studded lineup and ticket sales, the mere announcement has already sparked joy among music enthusiasts and injected excitement into Curaçao’s vibrant tourism sector.

The Bon Intenshon Foundation, established in 1990 by Gregory Elias and headquartered in Curaçao, stands as a pivotal co-organizer and sponsor of the festival, contributing significantly to its success.

While three event dates have been unveiled, a decision is pending regarding the traditional free concert held on the festival’s opening day. The free concert has become a cherished tradition, drawing both locals and visitors to revel in the music festivities.

In January, the production team from Mojoconcerts is scheduled to visit Curaçao. An eagerly awaited press conference during this visit is expected to unveil the initial lineup of confirmed artists, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the return of the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival. Stay tuned for further updates as the countdown to this musical extravaganza begins.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle