Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The immigration policy of Curaçao needs a change, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, who advocates for a different system at Hato Airport and a new way of controlling tourists.

This news comes in light of recent complaints about the treatment of Colombian tourists and longstanding issues regarding bureaucratic integrity within the Immigration Service.

Minister Cijntje emphasized the importance of tourism for the economy and the need to reduce the stigma associated with visitors, particularly those from Colombia. An upcoming meeting with Minister of Justice Shalten Hato will focus on the treatment of tourists at Hato Airport, following complaints from travel agent Johana Restrepo about the unfriendly reception of her fellow countrymen.

The discussion on addressing immigration issues has been ongoing for years. A lawsuit against one of the immigration officers, who faced charges of official misconduct, provides valuable insights into the practices at the Immigration Service.

Although the officer was acquitted on many counts, a clear picture emerged of an Immigration Service where irregularities appear to be common. This problem is exacerbated by findings from the Council for Law Enforcement, which has repeatedly exposed irregularities in border control since 2013.

The practices at the airport and the behavior of some officials, who subject tourists to humiliating treatment or even detain them, even when the law does not permit such actions, raise concerns about the integrity of immigration procedures.

This situation highlights the urgent need for reform in the policies and procedures at the Immigration Service, not only to promote tourism but also to ensure the integrity of the bureaucratic organization.

The Council for Law Enforcement, in its 2013 report and its recent publication on the State of Law Enforcement, has repeatedly highlighted the absence of procedural guidelines and the necessity to legally establish restrictive measures. However, it remains unclear when and how these recommendations will be implemented, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

