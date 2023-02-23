CC | Carnival stands must be removed by Sunday at the latest



WILLEMSTAD – All carnival stands must be cleared by Sunday. The Curaçao government is calling on all owners of the so-called stents to remove their structures in the coming days.

In the coming days, traffic must also consider roads that are temporarily closed due to the completion of scaffolding. All exhibits must be gone by 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Owners who have not removed their structures by then will not be eligible for a permit in 2024.

The government advises owners to take a photo when their stands have been completely cleaned up.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle