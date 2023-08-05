CC | Australian media regulator warns Minister Javier about Curaçao’s gambling law

WILLEMSTAD – The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has contacted the Minister of Finance of Curaçao, Javier Silvania, to prevent gambling companies licensed in Curaçao from targeting Australian players.

This is happening in the run-up to the new gambling regulations of Curaçao.

Curaçao is developing a new licensing model. The new gambling regulations will be announced in the coming weeks. Earlier, the island announced that there would be new gambling regulations in the second quarter of 2023.

Curaçao wants to introduce a new iGaming regime and tighten up the supervision of the industry. This has not been well received by certain sectors of the iGaming industry who favored the island’s lenient approach to gambling regulation.

Companies licensed in Curaçao are working behind the scenes on backup plans. They worry that the island will introduce new deposit limits and activate Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Curaçao’s new gambling law, the National Regulation on Gaming or LOK for short, allows companies to apply for both B2C and B2B licenses. These are valid for a period of five years. The current structure of master licenses and sub licenses will no longer be allowed.

The recently established Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) is charged with the licensing, enforcement and supervision of all licensees.

The ACMA has identified several Curaçao-licensed websites operating in Australia. This is in violation of Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act of 2001, which prohibits iGaming and live sports betting. Despite the warnings from the Australian regulator, the companies continue to operate in Australia.

The ACMA has expressed its willingness to work with the CGA to take action against the provision of online gambling services in violation of Australian law. Earlier this year, the ACMA already issued IP blocking orders against several Curaçao-licensed websites.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

