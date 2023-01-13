26.2 C
Democracy now! | Friday, January 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 13 januari 2023

Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Prins Harry prijst Willem-Alexander voor erkennen slavernijverleden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Prins Harry heeft koning Willem-Alexander en de Noorse koning Harald geprezen, omdat zij zich recent uitspraken over het slavernijverleden van hun landen. Harry deed...
DKR | Minister Cooper opent aanval op opinieschrijver

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties Willemstad – Minister Charles Cooper (MFK) van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning heeft op zijn Facebookpagina de aanval geopend op een van de leden van de...
NTR | Bedrijfsleven Curaçao: Hoge belastingen houden groei economie tegen

Oscar van Dam De Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao (VBC) wil dat het Curaçaose kabinet de belastingen voor bedrijven gaat verlagen. Volgens de belangenclub zijn de belastingen te hoog waardoor de...
CC | Animal protection makes compensation available for dog catchers

WILLEMSTAD - The Animal Protection Curaçao has made compensation available for people who want to help catch stray dogs. The organization announced this via social media.   Animal...
DH | King, Queen and Princess to visit St. Maarten for two days

PHILIPSBURG--King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, will pay a visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands from Friday, January 27...
CC | Animal protection makes compensation available for dog catchers

WILLEMSTAD – The Animal Protection Curaçao has made compensation available for people who want to help catch stray dogs. The organization announced this via social media.

 

Animal Protection is urgently looking for help to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats. That is why the organization asks the population for help. Those interested receive a short course and a t-shirt to identify themselves with on the street. Animal Protection calls for pets not to be allowed to run loose on the street and emphasizes that it is not responsible for animals that are caught.  

The call has sparked controversy on social media. This is because Animal Protection puts many animals to sleep due to a lack of space. There is also criticism because the Curaçao Tourist Board had a new shelter built a few years ago to accommodate more dogs instead of putting them to sleep. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

