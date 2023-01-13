CC | Animal protection makes compensation available for dog catchers

WILLEMSTAD – The Animal Protection Curaçao has made compensation available for people who want to help catch stray dogs. The organization announced this via social media.

Animal Protection is urgently looking for help to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats. That is why the organization asks the population for help. Those interested receive a short course and a t-shirt to identify themselves with on the street. Animal Protection calls for pets not to be allowed to run loose on the street and emphasizes that it is not responsible for animals that are caught.

The call has sparked controversy on social media. This is because Animal Protection puts many animals to sleep due to a lack of space. There is also criticism because the Curaçao Tourist Board had a new shelter built a few years ago to accommodate more dogs instead of putting them to sleep.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle