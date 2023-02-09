CC | ‘Academy Hotel is a bottomless pit’



WILLEMSTAD – The Academy Hotel will close its doors on 1 February. According to Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, the training center is a ‘bottomless pit’. The minister says that no further investment can be made in the hotel.

According to Cijntje, the rooms of the hotel are no longer suitable for guests. “They are too small and not in good condition,” said the minister. The hotel is also no longer suitable as a training center. For more than 15 years, the hotel served as a training location for SBO students of level 1 and 2.

According to Cijntje, there will be a new training hotel, but no SBO students of levels 1 and 2 can go here. He acknowledges the lack and says that a solution is being sought by the Curaçao Tourist Board.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle