29 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 9 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | ‘Academy Hotel is a bottomless pit’

WILLEMSTAD - The Academy Hotel will close its doors on 1 February. According to Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, the training center is a 'bottomless pit'....
0

DH | Royal family visits Statia

ST. EUSTATIUS--The Dutch royal family – King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia – landed in St. Eustatius on Wednesday, February 8, for a one-day visit. ...
0
- Advertentie -

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Kustwacht redt Bonairiaanse vissersboot

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Een Bonairiaanse vissersboot is zaterdag opgepikt door de Kustwacht. De boot, LA PATRONA, bevond zich noord van Malmok en had geen brandstof meer. De...
0

NTR | ‘Waar blijven de partijprogramma’s voor Bonaire?’

Nathaly Evertsz Over minder dan zes weken zijn er verkiezingen op Bonaire. Alle kandidaten voor de nieuwe eilandsraad zijn bekend. Maar wat willen de politieke partijen precies? Maar...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | ‘Academy Hotel is a bottomless pit’

0 reacties


WILLEMSTAD – The Academy Hotel will close its doors on 1 February. According to Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, the training center is a ‘bottomless pit’. The minister says that no further investment can be made in the hotel.

According to Cijntje, the rooms of the hotel are no longer suitable for guests. “They are too small and not in good condition,” said the minister. The hotel is also no longer suitable as a training center. For more than 15 years, the hotel served as a training location for SBO students of level 1 and 2.

According to Cijntje, there will be a new training hotel, but no SBO students of levels 1 and 2 can go here. He acknowledges the lack and says that a solution is being sought by the Curaçao Tourist Board.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoOnderwijsCuracao Chronicle

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 9 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 8 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Kustwacht redt Bonairiaanse vissersboot

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Een Bonairiaanse vissersboot is zaterdag opgepikt door de Kustwacht. De...
0
Curaçao

CC | UNESCO gives Curaçao $ 57,000 for the education and culture fund

WILLEMSTAD - UNESCO has approved three projects for Curaçao worth USD 57,000 in...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Antillephone moet speelster Grand Reef Casino jackpot uitbetalen van ruim € 147.000

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl De SBGOK heeft de rechtszaak tegen het Grand Reef Casino...
1
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 