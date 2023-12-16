Democracy now! | Friday, December 15, 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The 600-kilogram drug heist from the investigative bureau, which took place five years ago, has resurfaced in court. Yesterday marked the commencement of the appeals case, although the substantive hearing was deferred until February.

During the proceedings, defense attorneys had the opportunity to request additional witness testimonies, but this plea was rejected by the court.

The Public Prosecutor has challenged the acquittal of the six defendants in the appellate court. The initial verdict stated that there was insufficient evidence proving their involvement in the theft. The prosecution identifies former police officer M. Mariano as the mastermind behind the heist. Mariano is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for his role in the smuggling of 340 kilograms of cocaine, drug trafficking, and misappropriation of his service weapon. The other five defendants have been convicted for various charges related to drug trafficking.

