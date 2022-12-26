29 C
PBC | 'Ooit terug naar Curaçao? Wie weet…

Persbureau Curacao Een dag uit mijn leven als KNO-arts, dit artikel verscheen eerder op Unitedcarecaribbean. Bon dia! Ik ben Remi Schoop. In deze blog beschrijf ik hoe een...
1

PBC | Curaçaose politie zoekt weggelopen Daniella (12)

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie is op zoek naar de 12-jarige Daniella Jean, die vrijdag 23 december zonder toestemming Huize Sint Josef in Santa Rosa verliet en...
0

PBC | Gouverneur Aruba – Kerstboodschap 2022

Dick Drayer | Persbureau Curacao Alfonso Boekhoudt, de gouverneur van Aruba, roept in zijn kerstboodschap Arubanen op elkaar bij te staan in moeilijke tijden. Met referentie naar het economisch...
0
Nieuws.nl | Oud-premier Antillen mist concrete punten in kerstspeech koning

Oud-minister-president van de Nederlandse Antillen en oud-minister van Curaçao Suzy Camelia-Römer is het met koning Willem-Alexander eens “dat niemand van nu persoonlijk schuld draagt voor de slavernij”,...
2

Opinie | De mysterieuze sluiting van de landfill Parkietenbos

Opinie mr. Anouk Balentina Het is december en er heerst een kerststemming. We eten ayaca’s, ham di Pasco en gooien klapchi. Nog spannender is de sluiting van de...
0

Telegraaf | Koning in kersttoespraak: 'We zijn tot meer in staat dan we denken'

Ook slavernijverleden in kersttoespraak aan bod DEN HAAG - Het is een heftige tijd, maar we zijn tot meer in staat dan we denken, dat was de boodschap...
0
CJ | Air Belgium has a new Caribbean destination: Bonaire 

European carrier Air Belgium has added a new destination in the Caribbean: the island of Bonaire.

The low-cost carrier officially kicked off its new international nonstop service to Bonaire this week, welcomed by a traditional water salute at Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport. 

The new service will be operating between Brussels and Bonaire in both December and January.

“These flights are just in time to support the winter season of Bonaire,” Tourism Corporation Bonaire said in a statement.

While Air Belgium’s service is short of what the airline had initially projected, it’s hoped that next year Air Belgium will return with a broader flight schedule to the Dutch Caribbean island.

Air Belgium’s Caribbean network includes Curacao, Punta Cana, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Bonaire continues to see surging tourism numbers. Last month, the island’s air arrivals total was ahead of where it was at the same time in the record-breaking year of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

Bron: CaribJournal

