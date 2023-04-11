26 C
DH | Five men in boat arrested in Aruba

ORANJESTAD–Aruban authorities last week intercepted a wooden fishing boat with five undocumented persons and four packages with illegal drugs on board.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, in close cooperation with the Aruba Police Force KPA, detected a boat entering Aruba’s territorial waters in the direction of Rodgers Beach. The Coast Guard immediately directed one of its Metal Shark boats to the location and successfully intercepted the fishing vessel that intended to enter Aruba with drugs on board.

On board were five men – four Venezuelans and one Colombian – who were carrying four packages with drugs. The persons were arrested and handed over to the KPA. The case is under investigation.

Bron: Daily Herald

Aruba
