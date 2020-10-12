Ingezonden | Atrako door UTS: Chippie

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de Knipselkrant Curacao is niet verantwoordelijk voor de inhoud. Ingezonden stukken die opruiende of dreigende taal bevatten worden door ons niet gepubliceerd.

Vandaag laten we Naam bekend bij redactie aan het woord.

Ik ben al tijdje aan het rondreizen in Europa en wilde mijn Chippie opwaarderen, zoals ik al 10 jaar doe.

Kon dat vroeger voor NAF 5 voor twee maanden actief en nogeens plus 2 maanden passief. Dus voor 15 NAF had je een jaar een telefoonnummer / bereik.

Nu heeft UTS in een tijd van grote ARMOEDE of beter nog grotere armoede nieuwe voorwaarden geintroduceerd per 1 september. Zonder de klant een sms te sturen.

Een indirecte tariefsverhoging van honderden procenten voor mensen, die de telefoon enkel gebruiken voor noodgevallen of zo door hun familie gebeld kunnen worden. Voor sociale doeleinden dus.

Duidelijk dat UTS geen enkele moraal heeft !! Ik kan er met mijn hersens niet bij.

Naam bekend bij de redactie

Curacao

Chippie Reload and Chippie SIM Terms & Conditions changes

Dear client,

Our Chippie reload and Chippie SIM terms & conditions will change as per September 1st , 2020.

Click here to view the complete UTS terms and conditions as will become effective on September 1, 2020.

This page provides a summary of the major changes that will affect you as a Curaçao residential mobile prepaid client.

As per September 1st, 2020 when you reload your SIM call credit balance with ANG 5,- your SIM’s “active state” will be extended with 15 days.

If you reload your SIM call credit balance with a ANG 10,- your SIM “active state” will be extended with 30 days.

If you reload your SIM call credit balance with a ANG 25,- your SIM’s “active state” will be extended with 60 days. If you reload your SIM call credit balance with ANG 50,- your SIM “active state” will be extended with 90 days.

If you reload your SIM call credit balance with a ANG 100,- or more your SIM’s “active state” will be extended with 120 days.

Your SIM will remain in the “active state” as long as your SIM call credit balance is greater than 0 and when the expiry date has not been reached. In the “active state” you can make and receive calls.

When you are using bundles, you can keep using the bundle credit (voice/SMS/data) irrespective of your SIM’s active state.

If you are not using any bundles, then when your SIM call credit balance reaches 0 or your balance is expired, you can only receive calls. Your SIM will be “inactive” for 14 days.

To re-activate your SIM you have to reload your main balance.

After these 14 days you will no longer be able to receive calls but if you do a reload you are active again.