DH | Woman drowns after falling in the ocean while fishing

POINTE BLANCHE–A woman died early Saturday morning after she fell into the ocean while fishing off the rocks in Back Bay.

According to the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG), three persons – two men and a woman – were fishing in Back Bay early Saturday morning.

A large wave surprised the fishermen and knocked the lady into the water. The men jumped in to help her, but she was swept out to sea.

One of the men managed to climb back onto shore. The other swam back but could only cling to the rocks, and had to be rescued by firefighters and St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation (SSRF).

A DCCG boat found the woman in the water and pulled her aboard the vessel.

The DCCG carried her body to the port. There paramedics conducted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, but to no avail. She drowned in the waters off Back Bay.

St. Maarten is under a small craft and high surf advisory until 6:00am Monday.

According to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) morning forecast on Saturday, the seas were expected to be between six and 10 feet high.

“Large swells generated by Hurricane Teddy will continue to create hazardous sea conditions for the next couple of days. Small craft operators and seas bathers should continue exercising extreme caution,” said MDS in the forecast.

Bron: Daily Herald