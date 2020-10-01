DH | KPCN allegations under investigation

ST. EUSTATIUS–KPCN employees have recently been accused on Facebook of acting unlawfully in St. Eustatius.

A video has been posted on Facebook that the police in St. Eustatius had not acted correctly in enforcing the emergency ordinance regarding the coronavirus COVID-19.

On Monday, September 28, the person who posted the film filed a complaint with the KPCN. This will be investigated in accordance with the existing complaints procedure, it was stated in a press release.

The police chief has instructed the Internal Affairs Office to investigate the case.

“The same person also posted a film on Facebook at an earlier time in which he accuses a number of employees of the police in St. Eustatius of wrongdoing and criminal offences. All this gives a negative image of the police in St. Eustatius. The Internal Affairs Bureau has investigated virtually all of the previous allegations and has determined some of them to be untrue,” it was stated in the release.

“Attempts have been made to contact whoever posted this film for any additional evidence to support these accusations, but this has not been successful to date. At the moment, based on this investigation and based the ongoing complaints investigation, the police chief has no reason or evidence to believe that the accusations are true. He distances himself from these allegations and kindly requests everyone to deal carefully on social media with the so-far-unfounded allegations.”

