NTR | Wereldkampioenschap dammen voor het eerst op Curaçao

MAHO–A middle-aged woman drowned in a pool at Royal Islander Club St. Maarten in Maho on Thursday. When police arrived, bystanders were trying to save the victim, who had been taken out of the water, and was administered CPR.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Central Dispatch received several calls concerning a tragic incident that took place at approximately 2:00pm at a hotel in Maho. The callers reported a woman had drowned in the hotel’s pool, which may have been preceded by a medical emergency.

On receiving the distress call, multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. On their arrival, officers found a woman, likely in her 60s, receiving first aid from bystanders.

It was reported that the victim may have experienced a medical emergency while in the pool, which led to the subsequent drowning. Despite the immediate medical attention, it was determined that the victim showed no signs of life.

This is the second drowning tragedy in Maho in less than six weeks. On Thursday, August 31, a five-year-old from St. Kitts died after drowning in the pool of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort.

The woman who passed away on Thursday, October 5, was a visitor to the island.

KPSM extends its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

Bron: Daily Herald