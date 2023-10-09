29 C
NTR | Wereldkampioenschap dammen voor het eerst op Curaçao

Kim Hendriksen Het wereldkampioenschap dammen wordt dit jaar voor het eerst op Curaçao georganiseerd. De sport is op het eiland nog niet heel populair, maar de Curaçaose Dam...
DH | Female tourist dies at Maho, second drowning in 6 weeks

MAHO--A middle-aged woman drowned in a pool at Royal Islander Club St. Maarten in Maho on Thursday. When police arrived, bystanders were trying to save the victim,...
AntilliaansDagblad | YEP helpt jongeren bij ondernemen

Kralendijk - Na een succesvolle start op Bonaire in februari, is het Youth Enterprise Program (YEP) eind september ook in Den Haag van start gegaan. Het YEP...
AntilliaansDagblad | ATA tevreden met 500 bezoekers Romeo Santos

Oranjestad - Het concert dat bachatazanger Romeo Santos in december op Aruba zal geven, hoeft maar 500 bezoekers te trekken. Dat is een van de sponsorvoorwaarden die...
AntilliaansDagblad | Twee kinderen herenigd

Nog zeker vier kinderen niet bij hun moeder Willemstad - Twee Venezolaanse kinderen, een meisje en een jongen van 9 jaar die bovendien neefje en nichtje zijn, zijn...
AntilliaansDagblad | Pijlen fiscus op bedrijven

Jacht op 2,5 miljard aan zakelijke belastingschulden Willemstad - Door de Belastingdienst van Curaçao zal vanaf nu meer de nadruk worden gelegd op de invordering van zakelijke klanten.
DH | Female tourist dies at Maho, second drowning in 6 weeks

MAHO–A middle-aged woman drowned in a pool at Royal Islander Club St. Maarten in Maho on Thursday. When police arrived, bystanders were trying to save the victim, who had been taken out of the water, and was administered CPR.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Central Dispatch received several calls concerning a tragic incident that took place at approximately 2:00pm at a hotel in Maho. The callers reported a woman had drowned in the hotel’s pool, which may have been preceded by a medical emergency.

On receiving the distress call, multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. On their arrival, officers found a woman, likely in her 60s, receiving first aid from bystanders.

It was reported that the victim may have experienced a medical emergency while in the pool, which led to the subsequent drowning. Despite the immediate medical attention, it was determined that the victim showed no signs of life.

This is the second drowning tragedy in Maho in less than six weeks. On Thursday, August 31, a five-year-old from St. Kitts died after drowning in the pool of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort.

The woman who passed away on Thursday, October 5, was a visitor to the island.

KPSM extends its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

Bron: Daily Herald

