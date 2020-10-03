DH | 10 new COVID-19 recoveries reported

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has confirmed one new active COVID-19 case in St. Maarten as of Thursday, October 1.

Ten persons have reportedly recovered from the virus, bringing the total active cases to 79. The total number of confirmed cases is now 668.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 74 persons in home isolation. Currently there are 206 persons in quarantine. There are now four patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 567.

CPS has tested 1,041 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 2,726 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek advises the public to continue using their face masks in public places, practise social distancing of at least two metres, sanitise and wash their hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings for the safety of themselves, their loved ones and the community.

