26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 15 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

NTR | Doodschieten of inslapen? ‘Politie op Bonaire kan niet met honden omgaan’

Nathaly Evertsz Hondeninstructeur Norbert Tadema dient een klacht in tegen de politie op Bonaire. Honden worden na een bijtincident vaak onterecht ingeslapen of zelfs doodgeschoten door agenten, zegt...
0

DH | Eight witnesses to be heard in Frans Richardson’s appeal

PHILIPSBURG--Eight witnesses will be heard in connection with the appeal filed by former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson against his conviction in the Aquamarine investigation. On November...
0
- Advertentie -

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwbouwproject vmbo/mbo Bonaire

Kralendijk - Binnenkort wordt gestart met de bouw van een schoolcomplex voor beroeps- en volwasseneneducatie op Bonaire. In dit gebouw worden het mbo en het leerlandschap techniek...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Stinapa bereidt zich voor op sargassum

Kralendijk - Stichting Natuurparken Bonaire (Stinapa) is begonnen met de voorbereidingen op de mogelijke komst van sargassum. Rangers zijn druk in weer om opblaasbare drijvende ‘vangarmen’ neer te...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Toerisme opent 2023 met record

Oranjestad - Aruba ontving vorige maand meer toeristen dan in dezelfde maand in het recordjaar 2019. Het herstel is 105 procent. Toerismeminister Dangui Oduber (MEP) heeft dit...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Claim van Advent alsnog afgewezen

Hof trekt vonnis gerecht recht; niet mengen in politieke besluitvorming Willemstad - In hoger beroep is gisteren de miljoenenclaim tegen het Land Curaçao, die de eerste rechter in...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 14, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

NTR | Ook Caribische gemeenschap helpt na aardbevingen Turkije en Syrië

Sam Jones Verschillende Caribische Nederlanders komen in actie om mensen te helpen die getroffen...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 