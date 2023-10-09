33 C
Democracy now! | Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Toekomst ENNIA in onzekerheid: polishouders bezorgd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er heerst toenemende ongerustheid over het lot van verzekeringsmaatschappij ENNIA Leven Caribe en de daaruit voortvloeiende gevolgen voor de polishouders. Uit een recente verklaring...
4

PCB | Ouders VPCO scholen scharen zich achter vertrekkende algemeen directeur Maghalie van der Bunt-George

Persbureau Curacao Ouders met kinderen op één van de zeven protestantse scholen op Curaçao, die onder het VPCO vallen, roepen andere ouders op om donderdag bij elkaar te...
1

PBC | Parlement Curaçao bezoekt natuurpark Hòfi Mango

Persbureau Curacao Voor het eerst hebben leden en staf van het Curaçaose parlement gezamenlijk het natuurpark Hòfi Mango in Santa Cruz bezocht. Tijdens dit bezoek leidde Jandino Asporaat...
1

ParadiseFM | Tula studiebeurs en leerstoel

Het Nederlandse ministerie van Onderwijs biedt Curaçao de komende vier jaar een Tula studiebeurs aan. Daarmee wil het ministerie stimuleren dat de geschiedenis meer vanuit Curaçaos perspectief...
0
Democracy now! | Monday, October 9, 2023

Democracy now! | Monday, October 9, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Aruba

PBC | 66 miljoen euro voor slavernijverleden Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Tijdens een bijeenkomst op Sint Maarten is de verdeling van het budget van 200 miljoen euro dat Den Haag beschikbaar stelt na de excuses voor het...
1
Aruba

PBC | Miljoenen scans VOC-archief doorzoekbaar

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sinds afgelopen woensdag kunnen geïnteresseerden en onderzoekers online zoeken in vijf miljoen scans uit het VOC-archief. Dit nieuws is bekendgemaakt door het Huygens Instituut dat, in...
1
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Koninklijk kachelen

Dus je woont op Paleis Soestdijk met minstens twaalf openhaarden en geen van die kacheltjes mag het ultieme bewijs van je donkerbruine verleden verzwelgen. De vlammen waren er uitsluitend...
11
Bonaire

NTR | Onderzoekscommissie: ‘Uitkeringen Caribische gemeenten moeten snel omhoog’

John Samson De Nederlandse regering moet de uitkeringen ‘snel’ en ‘fors’ gaan verhogen voor Bonaire, Saba en Statia. Dat adviseert de commissie Thodé, die onderzoek deed naar wat mensen minimaal...
0
Curaçao

CC | “Member of Dutch Parliament Kamminga calls for explanation as Ennia deal falls apart”

THE HAGUE - Roelien Kamminga, a Member of the Dutch House of Representatives from the VVD party, is pressing for clarity from State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Van Huffelen...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Jaime Saleh treedt af als minister van Staat te midden van Ennia-schandaal

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jaime Saleh heeft officieel zijn eretitel als minister van Staat van Curaçao opgegeven. Dit nieuws is bevestigd door hemzelf en door Curaçaose premier Gilmar Pisas. Het...
7
Comin' up

PBC | Deel binnenstad dicht vanwege viering 10-10-’10

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een deel van Punda is de komende dagen slecht bereikbaar voor gemotoriseerd vervoer. Vanaf morgen 23.00 tot dinsdag 10 oktober 23:00 uur is het Hendrikplein volledig...
1
Bonaire

PBC | Ruim een derde van de bevolking in Caribisch Nederland leeft onder armoedegrens ondanks werk

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Ruim een derde van de 30.000 inwoners op Bonaire, Saba en Sint-Eustatius leven onder de armoedegrens, ondanks dat ze werken. Dit blijkt uit een rapport van...
0
Detail en groothandel

PBC | Kustwacht controleert off-shore verscheping

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD. – Gistermiddag vond er controle plaats op een boot die lading vervoert naar offshore schepen. Deze service wordt aangeboden aan schepen die niet de haven van Curaçao...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingdienst Curaçao lanceert nieuw digitaal dashboard

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Belastingdienst op Curaçao heeft een nieuw digitaal dashboard in gebruik genomen, ontwikkeld om de efficiëntie en transparantie van hun werkprocessen te verhogen. Dit meldt het...
0
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Aan beide zijden meer dan 200 doden in conflict Israël met Hamas

Hamas heeft zaterdagochtend, op de Joodse feestdag Shemini Atzeret, een grote verrassingsaanval op Israël uitgevoerd.   Palestijnse terreureenheden vielen Israël binnen via parachutes en met de boot, ook zou een grenshek...
8
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Netanyahu zweert wraak op Hamas na ’zwarte dag’

JERUZALEM - De Israëlische premier Benjamin Netanyahu zei zaterdag wraak te nemen op wat volgens hem een „zwarte dag” was voor Israël. Hij zei dat het leger met volle...
4
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Sociaal minimum CN vastgesteld op 1.517 dollar

Kralendijk - Met een goede begrotingsmethodiek en systematische aanpak per huishoudtype kan een sociaal minimum worden ingevoerd waarmee gelijke resultaten kunnen worden behaald als in het Europese deel van...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aruba: landbouw-MoU met Nederland

Oranjestad - Een Nederlandse en Arubaanse handtekening staan onder een Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) om de krachten op het gebied van natuur binnen het Koninkrijk te bundelen. Het MoU...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Doen: Politiek steunt manifest

Hierin wordt opgeroepen onderwijs prioriteit te geven Willemstad - Volgens onderwijsvakbond Doen heeft de politiek zich gecommitteerd aan het deze week overhandigde manifest en de uitvoering daarvan. En daarmee is...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Hogere rente vanaf nu

Van Huffelen: Door late draai Pisas heeft Curaçao nog veel huiswerk Willemstad/Den Haag - ,,Omdat nu zo laat pas deze draai wordt gemaakt, hebben de regeringen van Curaçao en Sint...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Zorgen om CIS

Mogelijk banenverlies bij dochterbedrijf Dokmaatschappij Willemstad - Zowel de MAN-fractie als de eenmansfractie KEM wil zo snel mogelijk een Statenvergadering om te praten over de zorgelijke bedrijfsomstandigheden van Curaçao Industrial...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Pride officieel geopend

Gisteren was de officiële opening van de Curaçao Pride. Tijdens een gettogether in Punda werd het bestuur van de kersverse Curaçao Pride Foundation aan het publiek voorgesteld. Ook heeft...
0
Bonaire

NOS | Derde van Caribisch Nederland onder armoedegrens, pleidooi voor hoger minimumloon

Het minimumloon en de uitkeringen op Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba moeten fors omhoog. Dat adviseert de commissie-Thodé, die op verzoek van het kabinet onderzoek deed naar de bestaanszekerheid in...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, October 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

DolfijnFM | Drijvende pier gesloten vanwege weersomstandigheden

Vanwege de slechte weersomstandigheden heeft Bonaire gisteren en woensdag besloten de drijvende pier bij Parke Tului tijdelijk te sluiten. Het besluit volgde op een veiligheidsprotocol dat Indebon en Stinapa...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Cruiseschip Carnival Venezia voor het eerst aan Curaçaose wal

Het cruiseschip Carnival Venezia, een schip van de Carnival Cruise Lines, heeft voor het eerst aangemeerd aan de Curaçaose kade. Om dit te vieren, heeft Curaçao Ports Authority een...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Mangrove Park weer geopend voor publiek

Het Mangrove Park is sinds vandaag weer geopend voor publiek. Carmabi heeft gisteren besloten het park tijdelijk te sluiten nadat er een overstort van rioolwater heeft plaatsgevonden in het...
0
Aruba

RO | Samen met de Caribische landen werken aan natuurbeheer en voedselzekerheid

Minister van der Wal voor Natuur en Stikstof heeft tijdens haar werkbezoek aan het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk een samenwerkingsovereenkomst over natuurbeheer en voedselzekerheid getekend met Aruba. De vier...
0
