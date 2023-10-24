Extra | Journaal 26 oktober 2023

WILLEMSTAD – Suzanne Carmelia-Römer will not face prosecution for her actions in violation of the National Ordinance on the Integrity of Candidate-Ministers, despite her failure to report a side function.

Given the passage of time in this case and the now limited significance that prosecution would still justify, it has been decided to drop this case and not proceed with prosecution.

According to the Public Prosecutor, the accusation revolved around the fact that Carmelia-Römer was still registered as the director of Blue Liaison Real Estate in 2015 when she became the Minister of Traffic, Transportation, and Spatial Planning.

She only removed her name from the Chamber of Commerce register in October 2015 but indicated October 2014 as the date, making it seem as if she had already removed her name before assuming office as a minister.

Carlos Monk, who filed the complaint at the time, said, “What we see is a fixed modus operandi of document forgery and embezzlement. And why; because otherwise, she could not have passed the Screening Act. By changing the date, it appeared as if she had already removed her name before the period when she became a minister. But nothing is further from the truth.”

The Public Prosecutor emphasizes the importance of integrity in public administration and states that it is essential for candidate-ministers to adhere to the rules and be transparent about their side functions. The Public Prosecutor says it will continue to monitor compliance with the National Ordinance on the Integrity of Candidate-Ministers and will take action against possible violations if necessary.

