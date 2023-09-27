NOS | Rechter: Trump pleegde fraude door vermogen bedrijven enorm aan te dikken

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Parliament Committee for Kingdom Relations is pressing for a response from State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations concerning the actions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) in Willemstad regarding the Ennia scandal and potential electoral misconduct on Sint Eustatius.

In a surprising turn of events last week, the OM, following an initial denial, disclosed that it had launched an investigation into a five-year-old complaint filed by the Central Bank against businessman Hushang Ansary and his associates. The complaint accused them of embezzling Ennia’s pension fund. Furthermore, it has recently come to light that the OM advised government commissioner Francis of Sint Eustatius against pursuing charges related to irregularities in proxy voting during the Island Council elections held on March 15.

In both instances, the OM cited limited capacity as the underlying reason for its actions. The Dutch Parliament is now seeking clarification regarding these developments.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle