NOS | Rechter: Trump pleegde fraude door vermogen bedrijven enorm aan te dikken

Donald Trump heeft jarenlang fraude gepleegd door de waarde van zijn bedrijven te overdrijven. Dat heeft een rechter in de staat New York bepaald in een civiele...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 27 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DolfijnFM | Inhouden belasting op pensioen niet meer van kracht

De Belastingdienst houdt geen belasting meer in op het pensioen van gepensioneerden. Volgens het ministerie van Financiën inde de Ontvanger tot nu toe de belastingschuld via het...
1

DolfijnFM | Caribische gulden mogelijk pas vanaf 2025 in gebruik

De nieuwe lanceringsdatum van de Caribische gulden is uitgesteld naar 31 maart 2025. De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten heeft dit besloten, na overleg met...
0

DolfijnFM | Man aangehouden voor mishandeling

Een 59-jarige man is zaterdagmiddag op Bonaire aangehouden, omdat hij een andere man met een betonblok tegen het hoofd had geslagen. De mannen hadden volgens de politie...
0
CC | Dutch Parliament seeks clarification from Van Huffelen over OM’s handling of Ennia scandal

0
0 reacties

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Parliament Committee for Kingdom Relations is pressing for a response from State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations concerning the actions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) in Willemstad regarding the Ennia scandal and potential electoral misconduct on Sint Eustatius.

In a surprising turn of events last week, the OM, following an initial denial, disclosed that it had launched an investigation into a five-year-old complaint filed by the Central Bank against businessman Hushang Ansary and his associates. The complaint accused them of embezzling Ennia’s pension fund. Furthermore, it has recently come to light that the OM advised government commissioner Francis of Sint Eustatius against pursuing charges related to irregularities in proxy voting during the Island Council elections held on March 15.

In both instances, the OM cited limited capacity as the underlying reason for its actions. The Dutch Parliament is now seeking clarification regarding these developments.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

