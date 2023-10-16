Extra | Journaal 16 oktober 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The Health Inspection, in conjunction with the Medical and Health Affairs Unit, conducted inspections once again at two elderly care homes.

This time, they visited the Huize Zuster Sproet and the Love and Peace Nursing Home.

During the inspection, it was found that the medical care staff at Love and Peace Nursing Home is still in the process of setting up medical care. In the meantime, clients’ regular medical care is secured through their general practitioners.

The staff and protocol records are in order. The activities and engagements available for the residents are deemed sufficient by the Inspection. The elderly care home is clean, but according to the Inspection, more attention should be paid to kitchen regulations, pedal bins, and fly screens. Moreover, further safety measures are required, such as raised toilets, additional handrails in the hallways, and improved lighting.

Huize Zuster Sproet needs to focus on acquiring a special medication cabinet and medication verification forms. Additionally, the storage area for medications should be lockable.

The extent of activities and engagements organized for the residents is also satisfactory. The kitchen is considered clean, but fly screens and a pedal bin need to be installed. At Huize Zuster Sproet, additional handrails in hallways and bathrooms are required, as well as raised toilets.

The elderly care homes have been informed of the areas they need to address.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle