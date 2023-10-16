29.3 C
Extra | Journaal 16 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DolfijnFM | Joran van der Sloot pleit naar verwachting schuld aan afpersing van moeder Natalee Holloway

Joran van der Sloot lijkt schuld te bekennen aan afpersing in de zaak van Natalee Holloway. Zo zou hij haar moeder geld hebben gevraagd in de ruil...
DolfijnFM | Politie neemt rijbewijs in beslag wegens rijden onder invloed

De politie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee hebben vrijdag een alcoholcontrole uitgevoerd bij Jan Thiel en Bapor Kibrá. Van de 65 gecontroleerde voertuigen testten vijf bestuurders positief op...
DolfijnFM | Tropical wave van koers veranderd richting Bovenwinden

De tropical wave boven de Atlantische Oceaan, is van koers veranderd. Volgens het National Hurricane Center zullen de Bovenwindse eilanden waarschijnlijk op de route liggen. De storing...
PBC | Rechter: bedreiging tegen douanebeambte niet, drugs wel bewezen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 29-jarige E. Kwidama komt weg met zijn woorden tegen een douanebeambte nadat hij gepakt was met 4,5 kilo hasj op Hato. Hij kwam...
PBC | Remko Bicentini vindt ontslag FFK ‘schaamteloos’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Remko Bicentini, de voormalige bondscoach van Curaçao, heeft zijn juridische strijd tegen de Federashon Futbol Korsou (FFK) gewonnen. Daar is hij blij mee, maar...
CC | Another inspection of elderly homes: virtually everything in order

WILLEMSTAD – The Health Inspection, in conjunction with the Medical and Health Affairs Unit, conducted inspections once again at two elderly care homes.

This time, they visited the Huize Zuster Sproet and the Love and Peace Nursing Home.

During the inspection, it was found that the medical care staff at Love and Peace Nursing Home is still in the process of setting up medical care. In the meantime, clients’ regular medical care is secured through their general practitioners.

The staff and protocol records are in order. The activities and engagements available for the residents are deemed sufficient by the Inspection. The elderly care home is clean, but according to the Inspection, more attention should be paid to kitchen regulations, pedal bins, and fly screens. Moreover, further safety measures are required, such as raised toilets, additional handrails in the hallways, and improved lighting.

Huize Zuster Sproet needs to focus on acquiring a special medication cabinet and medication verification forms. Additionally, the storage area for medications should be lockable.

The extent of activities and engagements organized for the residents is also satisfactory. The kitchen is considered clean, but fly screens and a pedal bin need to be installed. At Huize Zuster Sproet, additional handrails in hallways and bathrooms are required, as well as raised toilets.

The elderly care homes have been informed of the areas they need to address.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

