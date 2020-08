A whistle-blower wants the Dutch government investigated, accusing it of ignoring his attempts to expose nuclear espionage.

Frits Veerman was punished for turning in his colleague who was selling secret intelligence to Pakistan in the early 1970s.

His colleague ended up building Pakistan’s nuclear bomb and selling the technology to other countries.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Almelo, the Netherlands.

Bron: Aljazeera